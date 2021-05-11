Franco-Nevada Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.33.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $148.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.46. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $166.11. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.71, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,274,000 after acquiring an additional 533,077 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,542,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,619,000 after acquiring an additional 188,407 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 12,433.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 5,013,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 4,973,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,684,000 after buying an additional 231,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,945,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,110,000 after buying an additional 244,339 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

