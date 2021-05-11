Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000.

Shares of FTF stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

