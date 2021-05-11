Frax Market Cap Reaches $135.83 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Frax has a market capitalization of $135.83 million and $5.84 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001777 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.36 or 0.00654173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00066778 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.46 or 0.00243898 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $676.91 or 0.01192407 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00029738 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.92 or 0.00744988 BTC.

About Frax

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 134,610,025 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

