Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 target price on the natural resource company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Freeport’s adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2021 were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate while sales missed the same. The company is conducting exploration activities near existing mines to expand reserves. It is expected to gain from progress in exploration activities that will boost production capacity. Freeport’s Lone Star project provides additional upside. The company is also well-positioned to benefit from automotive electrification, which is positive for copper as electrical vehicles are copper intensive. Higher copper prices are also expected to support its margins. The demand-supply imbalance is driving copper prices. The company's efforts to reduce debt is also encouraging. Its margins are likely to be supported by lower interest rates. Freeport has also outperformed the industry over the past year.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FCX. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of FCX opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -463.50 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,174,716 shares of company stock worth $76,058,651. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,505,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,466,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,643 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 53,753,619 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,298,584 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,458,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $910,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

