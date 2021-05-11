Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group downgraded Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

FNLPF stock opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 0.16. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is currently 204.35%.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

