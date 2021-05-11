Frontier Group (ULCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Frontier Group to post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontier Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob F. Filene sold 5,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $111,853.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

