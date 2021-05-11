FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Announces Earnings Results

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of FSKR stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.46. 7,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $20.95.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.