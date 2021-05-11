Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Upgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral”

Mizuho upgraded shares of Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS FJTSY opened at $30.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.84. Fujitsu has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.88.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

