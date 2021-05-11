Fundamental Research Trims Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Target Price to $144.27

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research from $148.12 to $144.27 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Shares of AAPL traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.96. 5,574,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,056,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

