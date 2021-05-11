Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading Up 3.5%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $125.85 and last traded at $123.98. Approximately 31,532 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,072,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on FUTU shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.31 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.31 and its 200 day moving average is $98.15.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.02 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Futu during the first quarter worth about $337,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Futu during the first quarter worth about $876,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Futu during the first quarter worth about $794,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Futu during the first quarter worth about $28,132,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Futu during the first quarter worth about $1,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

