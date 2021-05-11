FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Issued By Oppenheimer

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Xylem in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.58. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $119.80 on Monday. Xylem has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.55 and its 200 day moving average is $101.08. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.19, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,106.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

