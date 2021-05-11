FY2021 EPS Estimates for Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Boosted by Desjardins

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $9.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.22. Desjardins also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $47.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.55. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $49.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 257,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 97,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $2,252,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 601,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,067,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

