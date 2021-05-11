FY2021 EPS Estimates for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Lowered by Analyst

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for NuVasive in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical device company will earn $2.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.29. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NuVasive’s FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NUVA. Truist increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

NUVA stock opened at $68.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

In other NuVasive news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $238,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

