FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Nektar Therapeutics Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average is $19.22.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $37,250,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,842,000 after buying an additional 791,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,027,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,543,000 after acquiring an additional 649,056 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,950,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,532,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $151,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,115.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

