FY2022 Earnings Forecast for NFI Group Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of NFI Group in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.88. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NFI. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Saturday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.67.

Shares of NFI opened at C$25.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$27.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.48. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$13.03 and a 12 month high of C$32.74. The firm has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.10.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$927.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$838.85 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.21%.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

