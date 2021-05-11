FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.97. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock.

KRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.27.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $111.76 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $69.58 and a 1-year high of $146.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.24 and a 200 day moving average of $107.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -55.60 and a beta of 2.07.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04.

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $300,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,740,050 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,681,000 after purchasing an additional 49,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,543 shares during the period. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,436,000 after purchasing an additional 185,872 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 275,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,011,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

