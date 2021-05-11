Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Galaxy Digital stock opened at $26.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51. Galaxy Digital has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

