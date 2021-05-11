Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Director Sells C$74,860.00 in Stock

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) Director Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$269,196.56.

Shares of GAU traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 59,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 17.97 and a current ratio of 18.12. The firm has a market cap of C$343.75 million and a P/E ratio of 4.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.53. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.28 and a 12-month high of C$2.80.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GAU. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Galiano Gold from C$2.40 to C$2.30 in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Galiano Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$2.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins lowered Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Galiano Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

