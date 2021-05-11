Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.14.

Shares of GLPI opened at $46.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.51. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.58%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 58,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

