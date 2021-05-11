Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CFO Sells $1,510,340.00 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CFO Craig Safian sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $1,510,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,981 shares in the company, valued at $13,007,745.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Craig Safian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gartner alerts:

On Wednesday, May 5th, Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total value of $446,717.04.

Gartner stock traded down $5.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.00 and its 200 day moving average is $169.97. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.57 and a 1-year high of $239.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on IT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Gartner by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.