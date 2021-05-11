Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Announces Earnings Results

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $18.35.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTES. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

