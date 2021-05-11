Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GTES stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.45. 7,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GTES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.63.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.