GCN Coin (GCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $150,767.04

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 11th. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $150,767.04 and $15.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $351.65 or 0.00637082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000178 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002425 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

