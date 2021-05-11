Gem Diamonds Limited Plans Dividend of $0.03 (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON GEMD opened at GBX 69.40 ($0.91) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £97.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14. Gem Diamonds has a 1-year low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 77.40 ($1.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.73.

In other Gem Diamonds news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 23,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total value of £15,686.24 ($20,494.17).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 77 ($1.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

