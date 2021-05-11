General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,843,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in General Dynamics by 777.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after buying an additional 1,427,944 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after buying an additional 966,598 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after acquiring an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,155,000 after acquiring an additional 512,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $194.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $129.11 and a 52-week high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

