General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Raised by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1,201.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,416 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 473,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 13.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 179,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 21,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $13.17. 470,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,110,008. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $115.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

