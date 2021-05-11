Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesis Energy operates crude oil common carrier pipelines and is an independent gatherer and marketer of crude oil in North America, with operations concentrated in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and New Mexico. “

Shares of GEL stock opened at $9.62 on Monday. Genesis Energy has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $521.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Genesis Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Genesis Energy will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

In related news, VP Garland G. Gaspard acquired 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $39,375.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,556,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,961,000 after buying an additional 806,854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,587,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,960,000 after buying an additional 141,182 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,488,000 after buying an additional 415,271 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 27,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

