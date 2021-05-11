Genesis Vision Price Tops $11.16 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for $11.16 or 0.00019895 BTC on exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $49.39 million and $10.89 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00084472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00019221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00061062 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00107397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $447.11 or 0.00797257 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,070.61 or 0.09041587 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

