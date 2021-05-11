GenesisX (XGS) Market Cap Tops $100,963.23

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 27.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. GenesisX has a market cap of $100,963.23 and $966.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GenesisX has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000154 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,454,724 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.