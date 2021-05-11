Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%.

Shares of GERN traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Several research analysts have commented on GERN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Geron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

