GFS Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 17,110 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $965,814,000. P STS SPV GP IA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,139,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,452,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $130,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $19.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,939,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,296,969. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.17. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $12,861,988.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,068,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,365,370.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,509,099 shares of company stock worth $125,875,655.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

