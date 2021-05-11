GFS Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 243,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,995 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 2.2% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,241,633. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $189.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

