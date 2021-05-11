GFS Advisors LLC Has $861,000 Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.47. The stock had a trading volume of 848,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,979,920. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.91. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

