GFS Advisors LLC Invests $612,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $108,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Oracle by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $460,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Oracle by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,920,704 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $124,340,000 after buying an additional 998,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,308,000 shares of company stock worth $530,812,810. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.81.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.91. 385,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,740,394. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

