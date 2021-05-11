Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,624. The firm has a market cap of $758.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.22 and a beta of 0.99. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

