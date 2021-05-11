Glanbia’s (GLAPF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glanbia has an average rating of Buy.

GLAPF opened at $14.98 on Monday. Glanbia has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

