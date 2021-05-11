Glynn Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,288 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for about 2.4% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Glynn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $24,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.25. 34,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,596,789. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $119.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2,546.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,383.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $866,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,763.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,411,265 shares of company stock worth $122,866,561. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.95.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.