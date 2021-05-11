Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 99.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

NYSE:GSBD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,422. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $20.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSBD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Ann B. Lane purchased 10,000 shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

