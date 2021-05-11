Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Stock Price Up 2%

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) rose 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 2,140 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

GDDFF has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Goodfood Market from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Goodfood Market in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80.

Goodfood Market Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GDDFF)

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

