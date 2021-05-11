Graphic Packaging’s (GPK) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $20.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.38.

NYSE GPK opened at $19.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.77. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $19.70.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $152,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

