Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Receives $25.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Graybug Vision from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of GRAY opened at $4.26 on Friday. Graybug Vision has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,157,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

