Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $36.50 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLIF opened at $30.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $30.58.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

