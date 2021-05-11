Greencore Group’s (GNCGY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GNCGY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Greencore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC raised Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of GNCGY remained flat at $$8.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Greencore Group has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13.

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

