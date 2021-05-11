Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) vs. Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Critical Review

Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenkraft and Lordstown Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenkraft $430,000.00 10.67 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A Lordstown Motors N/A N/A $3.02 million N/A N/A

Lordstown Motors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenkraft.

Profitability

This table compares Greenkraft and Lordstown Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A Lordstown Motors N/A -2.42% -0.61%

Risk & Volatility

Greenkraft has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lordstown Motors has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Greenkraft and Lordstown Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenkraft 0 0 0 0 N/A Lordstown Motors 2 2 2 0 2.00

Lordstown Motors has a consensus target price of $21.71, suggesting a potential upside of 194.63%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than Greenkraft.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.6% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Greenkraft

Greenkraft, Inc. manufactures and distributes automotive products for fleet operators, cities, and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG. The company has strategic partnership with CEE, LLC and G&K Automotive Conversion Inc. for research and development activities, as well as to test its engines prior to applying for the CARB and EPA certifications. Greenkraft, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

