Greenleaf Trust Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average of $63.24. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $69.87.

