Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Align Technology by 599.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,739,000 after buying an additional 1,005,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $255,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,778,000 after purchasing an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 400,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,838,000 after purchasing an additional 261,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $554.50 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $195.56 and a one year high of $647.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $576.81 and its 200 day moving average is $538.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $18,551,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,837,559 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

