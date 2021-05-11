Greenleaf Trust Buys 10,586 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 84.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Canon were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Canon by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,869 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Canon in the first quarter worth about $393,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Canon by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canon by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Canon by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,955 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAJ opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. Canon Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canon Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Canon Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

