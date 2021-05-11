Greenleaf Trust Buys 1,060 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,445 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 40,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.32.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $130.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 155.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.