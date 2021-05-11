Greenleaf Trust Buys 1,312 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 796.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,549,000 after buying an additional 2,024,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after buying an additional 818,849 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,323,000 after buying an additional 712,025 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after buying an additional 635,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $135.81 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.50 and a 52 week high of $140.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.44.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,777 shares of company stock valued at $23,604,769. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.35.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

