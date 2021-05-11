Greenleaf Trust Cuts Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,957 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 420,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 14.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,530 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 13.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 402,347 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 47,191 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,124,000. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KGC opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KGC shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

